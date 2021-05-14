Japan:
人民法院知的財産権司法保護計画（2021～2025）
昨年の知的財産権裁判状況について、最高人民法院は4月22日に開いた記者会見において、「人民法院知的財産権司法保護計画（2021〜2025年）」（以下、「計画」と略称する）を公布した。「計画」には、第14次五カ年計画期間中の知的財産権司法保護の指導思想、基本原則、全体的な目標と重点措置が明確にされた。
「計画」には、2025年までに知的財産権裁判システムと裁判能力の近代化建設が実質的な進展を遂げ、知的財産権司法保護状況が明らかに改善され、司法公信力、影響力と権威力が明らかに向上し、知的財産権裁判によるイノベーションへの奨励の効果、科学技術進歩と社会発展に対する促進の効果がさらに顕著に現れるという目標が掲げられている。
また、「計画」には、重要なコア技術、新興産業、重点分野などに対する知的財産権の司法保護に注力する方針が明確にされた。
出所：最高人民法院公式サイト
