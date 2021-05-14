Japan:
遼寧省は全省の2020年度の知的財産権発展・保護状況を発表
遼寧省知的財産権局の報道官はこのほど、全省の2020年度の知的財産権発展・保護状況を発表するとともに、知的財産権を侵害する犯罪の取締を強化すると明らかにした。
遼寧省の2020年の3種の特許取得件数は前年同期比50.3％増の6万185件で、1万人あたり発明特許保有件数は10.98件。商標登録新規出願件数は13万1000件、有効登録件数は8万1000件。商標有効登録件数は累計で16.4％増の46万3000件。盤錦のお米など10の地理的表示製品が「中国・EU地理的表示保護・協力協定リスト」に入選した。第21回中国特許賞の審査で、遼寧省からは18件のプロジェクトが受賞し、受賞数と質が過去最高になった。瀋陽市は第4期国家知的財産権運営サービス体制建設重点都市に入選した。
出所：人民網
