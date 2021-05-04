Government of the Sultanate of Oman has ratified the Geneva Act of Lisbon Agreement, on Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications signed in Geneva on May 20, 2015, through the Royal Decree no. 18/2021

Accordingly, concerned Authorities have been instructed to submit the document of Oman's joining the said Act.

The above referenced Decree has been published in the Official Gazette # 1380 dated February 21, 2021.

As it is known, The Lisbon Agreement provides protection of appellations of origin, that is, the "geographical denomination of a country, region, or locality, which serves to designate a product originating therein, the quality or characteristics of which are due exclusively or essentially to the geographic environment, including natural and human factors".

Accordingly, Sultanate's local products will be protected within the scope of Lisbon Agreement.

