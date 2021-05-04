Pakistan:
Pakistan Has Joined The Madrid System
04 May 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
Pakistan has officially joined the Madrid System which enables
trademark owners to file a single application and pay one set of
fees to apply for protection in up to 124 countries. Through the
same system, applicants modify, renew or expand a global trademark
portfolio through one centralized system.
Pakistan will be the 108th member of the Madrid System.
Accordingly, the agreement will enter into force on May 24,
2021.
