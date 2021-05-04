ARTICLE

Pakistan has officially joined the Madrid System which enables trademark owners to file a single application and pay one set of fees to apply for protection in up to 124 countries. Through the same system, applicants modify, renew or expand a global trademark portfolio through one centralized system.

Pakistan will be the 108th member of the Madrid System. Accordingly, the agreement will enter into force on May 24, 2021.

