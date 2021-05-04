United Arab Emirates:
Expected Industrial Property Law
04 May 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
In UAE, issuance of a new intellectual property law is expected
considering that UAE National Federal council announced the
discussion as to this point during the session dated January 19,
2021.
Accordingly, the expected intellectual property law will
comprise of eight chapters as well as 80 articles and heavy
penalties are expected for infringers which will be in the range of
one hundred thousand and one million Dirhams which correspond to
approximately USD 27,226.04 to USD 272,260.40.
