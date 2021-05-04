ARTICLE

In UAE, issuance of a new intellectual property law is expected considering that UAE National Federal council announced the discussion as to this point during the session dated January 19, 2021.

Accordingly, the expected intellectual property law will comprise of eight chapters as well as 80 articles and heavy penalties are expected for infringers which will be in the range of one hundred thousand and one million Dirhams which correspond to approximately USD 27,226.04 to USD 272,260.40.

