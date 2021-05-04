Egypt:
Merging Of Trademark And Patent Related Authorities
04 May 2021
United Trademark & Patent Services
In Egypt, a directive has been issued by President Abdel Fattah
El-Sisi in order to merge the authorities within the body of the
Ministries of Higher Education, Scientific Research, Agriculture,
Industry and Supply under one entity which will become the
Intellectual Property Authority.
Accordingly, the regulations related to intellectual related law
will be issued in order to govern, improve as well as to bolster
the mentioned Authority.
