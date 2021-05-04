ARTICLE

In Egypt, a directive has been issued by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in order to merge the authorities within the body of the Ministries of Higher Education, Scientific Research, Agriculture, Industry and Supply under one entity which will become the Intellectual Property Authority.

Accordingly, the regulations related to intellectual related law will be issued in order to govern, improve as well as to bolster the mentioned Authority.

