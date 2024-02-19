During this webinar, Sophie Lens and Julie Peeters identify some of the issues associated with AI use within a company (such as with data protection, intellectual property and/or trade secrets) and look at the solutions that can be used in practice to deal with them and enable your company to reap AI's full benefits while reducing the related risks.

