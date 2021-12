ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Sweden

Double Patenting In The EPO J A Kemp LLP The issue of "double patenting" arises in the EPO when one applicant files two European patent applications with closely related claims and the same effective filing date.

Can The Players Play And The Haters Hate? What Software Developers Can Learn From Taylor Swift. Marks & Clerk I saw with interest the copyright wrangle involving Taylor Swift's massive hit "Shake it off". The dispute appears to be around the lines "players gonna play" and "haters gonna hate"

Brand And Trademark: Where Marketing Meets Law Dennemeyer Group The terms "trademark," "brand," and "trade name" are often used interchangeably, though they describe different things in a different context.

A New Concept Of Intellectual Property: What Is Image Rights? Kilinc Law & Consulting Image Rights, also known as right of publicity, refers to a person's characteristic features such as name, figure, impression, likeness, images, name, voice, gestures, slogan or signature

Christmas Is Coming For The UPC Provisional Application Period Marks & Clerk As announced by the European Patent Office, Austria has completed its ratification process for the Protocol on Provisional Application of the Unified Patent Court Agreement.