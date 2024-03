ARTICLE

Worldwide: U.S. Federal Trade Commission Sued Based On The "Made In The United States" Labeling Regulations And Settled With A Japanese Company By Imposing A Penalty Of Approximately 300 Million Yen.

FTC法は、FTCに対し、米国の消費者を保護するため、米国を原産地とする表示に関して、「不公正または欺瞞的な行為または慣行」(unfair or deceptive acts or practices)を防止するためのルールを制定する権限を与えている [2] 。1997年に発表されたFTCの米国を原産地とする主張に関するエンフォースメントポリシーについての声明(Enforcement Policy Statement on U.S. Origin Claims)は、FTC法の5条(a)により、広告や表示における「米国製」という表現についても、当然に「不公正または欺瞞的な行為または慣行」が禁じられるとした [3] 。この声明のとおり、これまでもFTCは、無限定の「米国製」という表示にあたっては製品のすべてまたは実質的にすべての製造が米国内で行われている(all or virtually all made in the United States)ことにつき、証拠による裏付けを求めてきた [4] 。

