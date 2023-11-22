A Mauritian manufacturing delegation, consisting of 16 prominent companies, recently participated in the Mauritius-Africa: Trade and Business Forum, organized by the Economic Development Board's Industry Department. Led by Mr. Geerish Bucktowonsing, the Director of Industry at EDB, the mission took place from October 30 to November 10, 2023, covering Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.

In Zambia, the delegation showcased a diverse range of products, and discussions with the COMESA Business Council aimed to explore trade opportunities in the region.

The Botswana leg focused on strategizing to position Mauritian goods in a competitive market, particularly in the luxury industry.

The mission in Namibia, held on November 6 and 7, 2023, identified areas to enhance trade relationships, with plans for future collaboration and a reciprocal visit from stakeholders and business leaders in these Southern African countries.

