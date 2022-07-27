ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Combating Terrorism"

The law establishes the basic principles of countering terrorism, the legal and organizational framework for preventing and combating terrorism, minimizing and (or) eliminating the consequences of manifestations of terrorism, as well as the legal framework for international cooperation in countering terrorism.

