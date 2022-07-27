Kyrgyzstan:
On The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Combating Terrorism"
27 July 2022
GRATA International
The law establishes the basic principles of countering
terrorism, the legal and organizational framework for preventing
and combating terrorism, minimizing and (or) eliminating the
consequences of manifestations of terrorism, as well as the legal
framework for international cooperation in countering
terrorism.
