ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from South Korea

Telecom Revolution: Decoding The Provisions Of The Telecommunications Act, 2023 Obhan & Associates The Telecommunications Act, 2023 (the "Act") received presidential assent on December 24, 2023 after the draft Telecommunications Bill...

Facilitating Booking Of Hotel Rooms Through Online Portal Is Covered Under Tour Operator Service – 90% Abatement Available Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan The CESTAT New Delhi has set aside a demand of service tax against a major online travel company which allowed the customers to book hotel rooms through...

Impact Of Trial Media With References To Cheryl Araujo Case, Bedford 1983 (Trial By Media Documentary) Khurana and Khurana The preliminary of Cheryl Araujo's attackers was the first court hearing to be communicated, which was unveiled. The trial covered by media aired up to three hours a day on CNN and other media channels...

Cyber Crimes Under The IPC And IT Act - An Uneasy Co-Existence Argus Partners The term "cyber-crimes" is not defined in any statute or rulebook. The word "cyber" is slang for anything relating to computers, information technology, internet and virtual reality.

Dark Patterns Banned: Guidelines For Prevention And Regulation Of Dark Patterns, 2023 Obhan & Associates Dark Patterns‘ are deceptive online interface designs that are used to trick people into making decisions that are in the interests of the online business...