Bangkok - The first Internet of Things (IoT) Type 1 telecommunication license issued in Thailand was processed by Formichella Sritawat and accepted by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission of Thailand (NBTC). Formichella & Sritawat set a standard for IoT Type 1 license applications acceptable to the NBTC.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a term that describes devices with sensors, processing ability, software, and other technologies that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the Internet or other communications networks. IoT can be applied to home automation, elder care, medical care, transportation, manufacturing, maritime, and other industries. The exact scale of IoT is unknown, but it is estimated that the number of online capable devices is 8.9 billion.

The IoT Type 1 application standards in Thailand include technical and equipment information requirements for IoT services, service delivery conditions, technical information of service provision, categorizing on-premises equipment, and network ownership permissions and restrictions in IoT networks. Network ownership is an important issue as a Type 1 licensee has limited ownership rights in networks but still may own some parts of a network. IoT services connect various devices; thus, distinctions in ownership rights of a Type 1 Licensee are a material consideration.

