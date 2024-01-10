January 2024 – A draft law amending the Electronic Communications Act was published for public consultation on 15 December 2023. As the Digital Services Act will start to apply for all providers of intermediary services from 17 February 2024, the Proposal aims to provide the national implementing measures – to designate the competent authority to be responsible for the supervision of those providers (the so-called Digital Services Coordinator) and to establish specific procedures for the exercise of its powers. What's more - the Proposal is used as an instrument to introduce additional measures facilitating the construction of network infrastructure.

The Proposal may have escaped the attention of many stakeholders, not only because of the end-of-year holidays, but also because the rules applicable to information society services and network infrastructure are being introduced through legislation regulating electronic communications.

The public consultation will run until 15 January 2024. Until then, the stakeholders have the opportunity to assess the relevance of the proposed changes to their own operations and to respond to the public consultation. Or, alternatively, to start following the legislative process more closely, because if the Proposal is adopted by the Parliament, the new rules will start to apply as from 17 February 2024.

Read the full overview here.

