Luxembourg:
WhatsApp At Work, Supreme Court, Ruling No. 156/2022
20 December 2023
CMS Luxembourg
Supreme Court, ruling no. 156/2022
An employee was dismissed for sending abusive
messages via WhatsApp on a work computer.
The Luxembourg Labour Court initially invalidated the dismissal,
stating the messages were illegally obtained by
the employer.
However, the Court of Appeal justified the dismissal, reasoning
that leaving WhatsApp open on a work computer implied a
professional nature to the messages.
The Supreme Court upheld this decision, highlighting that the
messages were on a work-provided computer, accessed by the employer
for legitimate reasons.
Since the messages weren't distinctly marked as private, and
were accessible without a password, they were considered
professional in nature and not protected by the
secrecy of correspondence.
This case underscores that privacy at work
isn't an absolute right.
Employees must use employer-provided IT tools
responsibly, marking private content clearly.
