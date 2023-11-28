ARTICLE

On 16 November, ANACOM, the national regulatory authority (NRA) in Portugal for communications, approved the Multi-Year Activity Plan for the three-year period 2024-2026 (“Plan”).

The Plan aims to strengthen ANACOM's effectiveness in the electronic communications sector and the long-term development of the sector. It is a strategic action plan designed to ensure the protection of the rights of communications users, transparency, active regulation, efficient investment, the sharing and joint use of infrastructures, fair and dynamic competition, the monitoring of technological advances and the strategic positioning of Portugal in the context of international connectivity.

In order to promote the transparency of ANACOM's actions and the involvement of stakeholders, the main strategic guidelines now published were previously submitted to a public consultation. Several organisations contributed to the Plan. These include the Portuguese Association for the Defence of Consumers (DECO), the Association of Electronic Communications Operators (APRITEL), various municipalities and electronic communications networks and services companies.

Main aspects of the Plan

The Plan defines the strategic objectives for electronic and postal communications for 2024-2026, as well as the specific actions to achieve these objectives.

ANACOM's main strategic objectives for the three-year period 2024-2026 are to:

a) Contribute to the creation of conditions that allow maximum benefit in terms of choice, price, quality and security of postal and electronic communications services, through active and demanding regulation that encourages efficient investment, facilitates infrastructure sharing and ensures fair, dynamic competition (Strategic Objective 1).

b) Ensure the protection of the rights of communications users, in particular the most vulnerable, by promoting a regulatory framework that prioritises information and transparency and discourages and penalises bad practices (Strategic Objective 2).

c) Strengthen regulation and make it more accountable by reinforcing ANACOM's autonomy, impartiality and independence in order to fulfil its mission, by sharing information and knowledge, and by promoting the efficiency and economy of means and resources that are essential for it to fully assume its responsibilities (Strategic Objective 3).

Not all the actions included in the Plan now adopted are new, as many were already included in the previous activity plan (2023-2025).

Therefore, for the three-year period 2024-2026, we highlight the following strategic actions of ANACOM, which are new compared to the previous activity plan:

a) Review of the regulatory framework (regulations on the security and integrity of electronic communications1 networks and services and on portability2).

b) Adoption of the Regulation establishing rules for the use of geographical and mobile numbers in nomadic situations.

c) Supporting the work of the Communications Emergency Planning Commission in developing the sector's civil emergency planning policy.

d) Identifying the different possible scenarios (advantages and disadvantages) to ensure free access to programme services currently distributed via Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) after 2030.

e) Developing the necessary measures for which it is responsible in the field of emergency communications, including the definition of caller location criteria for the European emergency number 112.

f) Creation of the CSIRT-ANACOM - Security Incident Response Centre within ANACOM.

g) Analysis of the methodology and development of supervisory measures related to the security of electronic communications networks and services in accordance with Article 62(6) of the Electronic Communications Law (“ECL”), as a result of the findings of the Security Assessment Commission.

h) Monitoring of submarine cable mooring stations to assess their resilience.

i) Active participation in the definition of the future European regulatory framework for postal services.

Final note

In line with the objectives defined at EU level for the communications sector, ANACOM will therefore focus its actions under the approved Plan on:

Adaptation of national regulatory frameworks, analysis of relevant markets, assessment of regulated wholesale offers, conditions of access to electronic communications networks and the postal network, as well as telecommunications infrastructures in buildings and urbanisations and infrastructures suitable for hosting electronic communications networks.

Re-organising the allocation of radio spectrum in accordance with the Strategic Radio Spectrum Plan and the conclusions of WRC-23 of the International Telecommunications Union.

Protection of users' rights with regard to universal electronic communications and postal services, DTT, mobile and broadband coverage, transparent information for users, neutrality and quality of service of electronic communications networks, cybersecurity and promotion of digital literacy.

Regulation of space activities.

Footnotes

1. Regulation 303/2019 of 1 April.

2. Regulation 257/2018 of 8 May, amended by Regulation 85/2019 of 21 January.

