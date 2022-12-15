The principal aim of the PKE is to incorporate the European Electronic Communications Code into the Polish legal system. The deadline for implementing the code was December 2020. Due to Poland still not complying with this obligation, in April 2022 the European Commission brought an action before the CJEU against Poland and nine other countries for not implementing the code.



In addition to harmonization with the European Electronic Communications Code, the PKE is also intended to replace fully the current Telecommunications Law, and this means that the new regulations will cover all aspects of the functioning of the electronic communications market in Poland. Therefore, other electronic communications service providers will be subject to the future laws, in addition to the conventional telecommunications operators.



Work on the act has been going on for more than three years. The first proposal for the PKE was published in July 2020.

The proposal approved by the government last week is now the sixth proposal for implementation of the code. It has not yet been published in full.

Work on the wording of the act will continue in the Sejm. The TKP IT-Tech team is continually monitoring work on the PKE, and will provide regular updates.

Originally published 22 Nov 2022.

