All aspects of Bermuda's economy rely on information technology and data processing – an essential infrastructure and related services which must be procured, implemented, operated and securely managed.

Both the private and public sector require highly-specialised legal assistance to ensure project/ transaction success, whether in the commercial market or among affiliated entities. Prudent and diligent corporate governance and compliance with Bermuda laws and regulations is required. including cybersecurity, as well as privacy to minimise (if not avoid) operational risks, and to protect commercial and intellectual property rights.

WHY CHOOSE APPLEBY?

We are a full service law firm providing comprehensive, expert advice and services, working with our clients to achieve practical solutions whether from a single location or across multiple jurisdictions. Our specialised team of commercial lawyers have deep legal expertise and devoted experience to assist in the following areas:

All Outsourcing Transactions Privacy Law & Compliance All IT Contracts FinTech/InsurTech Projects Protection of Tech IP Data Protection Cybersecurity – Cyber Regulation Operating Service Agreements Outsourcing & Managed Services Distribution Channels SaaS, DaaS, IaaS Cloud Computing Services Public Sector Procurement Shared Services Among Affiliates ERP Sector Procurement Telecommunications Services and Contracts Consulting Service Contracts Business Process Re-Engineering Intelligent Systems / AI Inter-Company (Affiliate) IT Service Agreements IT Corporate Governance (Directors' IT Duties) Blockchain Strategies and Licensing Technology Communications Technology Development Collaborations and Joint Ventures Commercial Terms & Conditions IT Procurement/RFPs E-Commerce Solutions



