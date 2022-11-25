ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As an objective to combat cybercrimes, Mauritius is hosting a debrief session from 22 to 24 November 2022, following the Africa Cyber Surge Operation which was arranged in Kigali.

The aim of this event organised by INTERPOL and AFRIPOL is to encourage idea-sharing and the exchange of best practices in relation to cybercrimes. The conference is being attended by people from 28 different nations, including Kenya, Eritrea, Ghana, and Gambia.

Mr. Doucouré, the Head of Information and Communication Technology of AFRIPOL emphasized that although the ICT industry on the African continent had enormous potential, cybercrime was on the rise owing to the increased use of the modern technologies that jeopardized the security of data and information.

Read more about the debriefing session on combatting cybercrime, notably the intervention from the Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Hemant Jangi and the Assistant Director Cybercrime Directorate, Cybercrime Threat, Response, at INTERPOL, Mrs De Lange HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.