Mauritius:
Combatting Cybercrime At The Fore Of Debriefing Session On Africa Cyber Surge Operation
25 November 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
As an objective to combat cybercrimes, Mauritius is hosting a
debrief session from 22 to 24 November 2022, following
the Africa Cyber Surge Operation which was arranged in
Kigali.
The aim of this event organised by INTERPOL and AFRIPOL is to
encourage idea-sharing and the exchange of best practices in
relation to cybercrimes. The conference is being attended by people
from 28 different nations, including Kenya, Eritrea, Ghana, and
Gambia.
Mr. Doucouré, the Head of Information and Communication
Technology of AFRIPOL emphasized that although the ICT industry on
the African continent had enormous potential, cybercrime was on the
rise owing to the increased use of the modern technologies that
jeopardized the security of data and information.
Read more about the debriefing session on combatting cybercrime,
notably the intervention from the Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr.
Hemant Jangi and the Assistant Director Cybercrime Directorate,
Cybercrime Threat, Response, at INTERPOL, Mrs De Lange
HERE.
