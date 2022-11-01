On 19 July 2022, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications issued Prakas No. 82 on the Quality of Telecommunications Services ("Prakas") to determine key quality indicators, measurement methods and monitoring mechanisms of the quality of telecommunications services.

The determination aims to:

a. Ensure that information related to telecommunications services quality provided by telecommunications operators is accurate, acceptable and comparable;

b. Provide information in relation to options, price and quality of the telecommunications services;

c. Protect consumer interests in receiving quality telecommunications services in accordance with the fee paid;

d. Provide information to telecommunications operators in order to prepare the plan to enhance their telecommunications services and network;

e. Ensure telecommunications services quality measurement reports provided by the telecommunications operators are accurate, complete and delivered on time.

The Prakas applies to telecommunications operators who provide mobile phone services, fixed phone services and landline internet services in Cambodia. Under this Prakas, the operators, within 10 months after the Prakas' entry into force, must completely strengthen the quality of their telecommunications services in compliance with the key quality indicators of the telecommunications services quality as stipulated in this Prakas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.