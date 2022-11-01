On 28 July 2022, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications issued announcement No. 1701 on the Ban of the Use of Signal Boosters and/or Repeaters that Severely Affect Mobile Services.

Pursuant to the announcement, all relevant parties are required to immediately cease the import of signal boosters and/or repeaters that have yet to be granted approval by the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia. Households currently using signal boosters and/or repeaters are requested to dismantle, remove, and cease the use of these devices in their respective homes. Non-compliance could subject the parties to penalties pursuant to Article 84 of the Law on Telecommunications.

Additionally, mobile network operators are encouraged to upgrade their equipment and technology as well as construct additional base transceiver stations in order to expand cell coverage and improve quality of service.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.