In pursuance of the provisions of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Electric and Postal Communications", which determine the procedure for identifying mobile communication devices operating and imported into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated May 31, 2022 No. 287, the Procedure for organizing the State system for identifying communication devices and identifying mobile communication devices was approved , as well as devices used for data transmission.

The procedure defines the procedures for identification and authenticity of the international unique identification code (IMEI code) of mobile communication devices operating and imported into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as devices used for data transmission, organization of the State System for Identification of Communication Devices. The procedure does not apply to subscribers using international roaming services in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic (receiving services in the networks of mobile operators of the Kyrgyz Republic using a SIM card of a foreign telecom operator).

