As part of the implementation of the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026, the Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic dated May 25, 2022 No. 2022-P-14/32-3-(PS) approved the Concept of digital som. The Concept proposes to consider the possible role of the digital som in monetary circulation on the basis of the proposed two-level retail model of the digital som prototype and defines approved , as well as devices used for data transmission.

The procedure defines the procedures for identification and authenticity of the international unique identification code (IMEI code) of mobile communication devices operating and imported into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as devices used for data transmission, organization of the State System for Identification of Communication Devices. The procedure does not apply to subscribers using international roaming services in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic (receiving services in the networks of mobile operators of the Kyrgyz Republic using a SIM card of a foreign telecom operator).

