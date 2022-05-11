To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
May 2022 – As the process of 5G coverage
expansion continues, we bring you a short status update on
5G auctions and 5G rollout in the Central and Eastern Europe and
Central Asia regions.
|
Kazakhstan
|
- Frequency already allocated: 3.5 GHz.
- Announced / expected 5G auctions: Three lots each for 100 MHz
around 3.5 GHz will be sold at auctions that are planned for the
end of May 2022. One lot per city—Almaty, Nur-Sultan and
Shymkent—will be offered.
- Stage of 5G auctions and auction method: The relevant law and
regulations for holding auctions have been adopted. Auctions will
be held in two stages. At the first stage the bidders'
compliance with qualification requirements will be checked. At the
second stage the price increase auction will be held.
- Launch by operators: To date, no operator has launched 5G. 5G
was tested in certain areas in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and
Shymkent and may be tested in the city of Turkestan.
|
Romania
|
- The "Mini-5G tender" organised by Romania's
National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications
( "ANCOM"), as a competitive selection
procedure, was finalised and was split by two winning participants
which acquired (Source):
- 1 (one) pair block of 2x5 MHz auctioned in the 800 MHz
frequency band;
- 4 (four) pair blocks of 2x5 MHz in the 2600 MHz FDD frequency
band;
- 1 (one) unpaired block of 15 MHz in the 2600 MHz TDD band, for
the period between 1 January 2022 and 5 April 2029; for a total of
EUR 42 million for the period between 1 January
2022 and 5 April 2029, and
- 1 (one) unpaired block of 5 MHz in the 3400-3600 MHz frequency
band for a total of EUR 700,000 for the period
between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2025.
- The long-awaited 5G tender involving frequencies in the 700MHz,
1500MHz and 3400MHz - 3800MHz is scheduled to Q3 of 2022 (Source).
- ANCOM has published on its website its action plan for 2022,
which includes the auction of 5G frequencies in the 700MHz, 1500MHz
and 3400MHz - 3800MHz bands during Q3; however the exact date has
not been established.
|
Serbia
|
- No frequencies suitable for 5G have to date been allocated in
Serbia.
- The first 5G auctions, which were expected to take place in
2020 and 2021, have been postponed several times, the main reason
being the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The regulatory framework for the auctions has been created, and
network operators have already been allowed to test their 5G
equipment.
- 5G auctions have yet to be announced for the following
frequencies: 2500–2690 MHz; 3.4-3.8 GHz; 694-790 MHz.
- According to representatives of the Serbian Regulatory Agency
for Electronic Communications and Postal Services (
"RATEL"), an auction for allocating
frequencies for 5G networks to mobile network operators could be
expected in the second half of 2022.
|
Turkey
|
- 5G auctions have yet to be announced.
- No frequency is allocated. In addition, feasible frequencies
are currently being tested.
- The regulatory body has granted permission for 5G testing to
the 4G operators, Turkcell, Vodafone, and Turk Telekom Mobile, in
several cities in Turkey.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
