February 2022 – On 13 February 2022, the Law of Ukraine ? 6055—which envisages the establishment of a new telecommunications regulator, the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Spectrum and Postal Services—came into force. In an article published in issue ? 1-2 of "The Ukrainian Journal of Business Law" (January - February 2022), Natalia Kirichenko, Counsel and Head of firm-wide Intellectual Property & Technology services, explains the reason for the new law and the main amendments that are now in place.

