November 2021 – The introduction of 5G networks has opened a wide range of new possibilities in a variety of sectors (including manufacturing, health, energy, automotive, media and entertainment). 5G implementation remains a hot topic. Please click here for an updated overview of 5G auctions in Kinstellar jurisdictions.

Most notably, the following changes have occurred throughout 2021:

Romania : The regulator ANCOM has initiated the procedure to award 5G frequencies with initial bids to be submitted by Monday 15 November 2021;

: The regulator ANCOM has initiated the procedure to award 5G frequencies with initial bids to be submitted by Bulgaria : In April 2021, 5G frequencies in 3.5-3.8 GHz band were auctioned off;

: In April 2021, 5G frequencies in 3.5-3.8 GHz band were auctioned off; 5G auctions in Serbia , Ukraine and Turkey are expected to be held in the course of 2022;

, and are expected to be held in the course of 2022; Commercial 5G service is already operated by all major providers in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria.

