Indonesia Tech Deals Vol.-10 - July 2024

The tech winter, which began in 2023, has continued to impact the tech industry in Indonesia. Moreover, continued inflation and the possibility of an extended period of high interest rates have significantly reduced liquidity levels in the tech industry compared to that of 2022. This situation will push companies and investors to prioritize profitability, resulting in investors being reluctant to increase funding to startups.

Having regard to the above, we herein provide our Indonesia Tech Deals Vol. 10 (see previous publications: Tech Deals Vol. 1, Vol. 2, Vol. 3, Vol. 4, Vol. 5, Vol. 6, Vol. 7, Vol. 8, and Vol. 9) covering tech company deals concluded between January and April 2024, along with our brief commentary regarding the recent tech deals.

