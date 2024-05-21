Join Dennemeyer for an enlightening webinar on the cutting-edge advancements in Generative AI and their transformative impact on Intellectual Property management, with a special focus on research and development.

Date: 3 July 2024

Time: 2:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

Join us for an enlightening webinar on the cutting-edge advancements in Generative AI and their transformative impact on Intellectual Property management, with a special focus on research and development. Discover the latest developments in Generative AI, including Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAGs), Knowledge Graph Networks, multimodal models, custom GPTs, and autonomous agent-based AI systems. We will also give an overview of current capabilities of GEN AI especially in the field of creativity, but also outline current limits of Generative AI.

Explore practical applications such as the autonomous development of chemical ingredients, lab experiments or automated information & patent searches. Gain insights into the major obstacles hindering AI adoption in R&D, including the startling fact that while over 90% of IP and R&D professionals have experimented with Generative AI, only a few have successfully integrated it into daily operational processes. Learn strategies to overcome these challenges. Finally, look ahead with our expert predictions on the near-term future of AI in intellectual property management. This webinar is designed for R&D professionals, patent attorneys, and intellectual property specialists eager to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI technology.