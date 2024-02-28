Please join us for this exclusive webinar, hosted by industry
experts from MK Fintech partners, which will delve into and unravel
the complexities of the ever-evolving European Union crypto
regulatory framework.
In the upcoming Mondaq webinar from MK Fintech, Justine Herrera and Kelly Fenech will cover the following program:
- From a Fragmented EU crypto regulatory landscape to the Entry into force of Markets In Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).
- A technical breakdown of the definition as well as authorisation requirements for E-Money Tokens (EMTs) and the interplay between MICAR and EMD2 and PSD2.
- A technical breakdown of the definition as well as authorisation requirements for Asset-Reference Tokens (ARTs).
- A technical breakdown of the Whitepaper Registration requirements for Issuers of Utility Tokens targeting Europe.
- A technical breakdown of the authorisation requirements for all mentioned Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs).
- Transitionary provisions of MICAR.
- How can Investment Firms leverage their MIFID licenses under MICAR?
- What is the travel Rule and when will CASPs need to implement it?
- Leading EU Jurisdictions for MICAR compliance and a seamless Transition - Regulatory Arbitrage?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.