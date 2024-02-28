ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Please join us for this exclusive webinar, hosted by industry experts from MK Fintech partners, which will delve into and unravel the complexities of the ever-evolving European Union crypto regulatory framework.



In the upcoming Mondaq webinar from MK Fintech, Justine Herrera and Kelly Fenech will cover the following program:



- From a Fragmented EU crypto regulatory landscape to the Entry into force of Markets In Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

- A technical breakdown of the definition as well as authorisation requirements for E-Money Tokens (EMTs) and the interplay between MICAR and EMD2 and PSD2.

- A technical breakdown of the definition as well as authorisation requirements for Asset-Reference Tokens (ARTs).

- A technical breakdown of the Whitepaper Registration requirements for Issuers of Utility Tokens targeting Europe.

- A technical breakdown of the authorisation requirements for all mentioned Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs).

- Transitionary provisions of MICAR.

- How can Investment Firms leverage their MIFID licenses under MICAR?

- What is the travel Rule and when will CASPs need to implement it?

- Leading EU Jurisdictions for MICAR compliance and a seamless Transition - Regulatory Arbitrage?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.