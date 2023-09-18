Please join us for an incredibly informative webinar on the blockchain landscape in Switzerland, hosted by Lawside Attorneys-at-law KLG. Below you will find some of the key points we will be discussing, including the status of blockchain, regulatory developments and the challenges facing the industry.
- Status of blockchain/DLT industry
- crypto winter;
- regulatory crackdown in US — exodus to more friendly jurisdictions;
- Positive developments in Europe (MiCA), Asia (HK);
- Purpose of Webinar: discuss status of Switzerland as a global blockchain hub.
- Switzerland as a blockchain hub (brief overview over ecosystem/industry)
- Legal and Regulatory Developments
- Early mover — broad political support, BUT: compliance (in particular with AML Regulations);
- FINMA ICO Guidelines (2017/18);
- Licenses for crypto banks (SEBA, Sygnum), crypto asset managers, products — Reluctance to accept offshore VASPs;
- DLT-Act (2021/22);
- Conclusions.
- Challenges
- US Regulatory Crackdown
- Impact of US Enforcement Actions on Swiss-based VASPs;
- Civil enforcement actions;
- Criminal enforcement actions;
- USD Clearing.
- MiCA
- Impact of MiCA on Swiss-based VASPs;
- Brief overview of MiCA;
- Market access/Liechtenstein.
- Conclusions and discussions
This webinar is essential viewing for inhouse counsel, GCs and executives. We look forward to welcoming you along.
