ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Please join us for an incredibly informative webinar on the blockchain landscape in Switzerland, hosted by Lawside Attorneys-at-law KLG. Below you will find some of the key points we will be discussing, including the status of blockchain, regulatory developments and the challenges facing the industry.

Status of blockchain/DLT industry crypto winter; regulatory crackdown in US — exodus to more friendly jurisdictions; Positive developments in Europe (MiCA), Asia (HK); Purpose of Webinar: discuss status of Switzerland as a global blockchain hub.

Switzerland as a blockchain hub (brief overview over ecosystem/industry)

Legal and Regulatory Developments Early mover — broad political support, BUT: compliance (in particular with AML Regulations); FINMA ICO Guidelines (2017/18); Licenses for crypto banks (SEBA, Sygnum), crypto asset managers, products — Reluctance to accept offshore VASPs; DLT-Act (2021/22); Conclusions.

Challenges

US Regulatory Crackdown Impact of US Enforcement Actions on Swiss-based VASPs; Civil enforcement actions; Criminal enforcement actions; USD Clearing.

MiCA Impact of MiCA on Swiss-based VASPs; Brief overview of MiCA; Market access/Liechtenstein.

Conclusions and discussions

This webinar is essential viewing for inhouse counsel, GCs and executives. We look forward to welcoming you along.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.