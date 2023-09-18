Please join us for an incredibly informative webinar on the blockchain landscape in Switzerland, hosted by Lawside Attorneys-at-law KLG. Below you will find some of the key points we will be discussing, including the status of blockchain, regulatory developments and the challenges facing the industry.

  • Status of blockchain/DLT industry
    • crypto winter;
    • regulatory crackdown in US — exodus to more friendly jurisdictions;
    • Positive developments in Europe (MiCA), Asia (HK);
    • Purpose of Webinar: discuss status of Switzerland as a global blockchain hub.
  • Switzerland as a blockchain hub (brief overview over ecosystem/industry)
  • Legal and Regulatory Developments
    • Early mover — broad political support, BUT: compliance (in particular with AML Regulations);
    • FINMA ICO Guidelines (2017/18);
    • Licenses for crypto banks (SEBA, Sygnum), crypto asset managers, products — Reluctance to accept offshore VASPs;
    • DLT-Act (2021/22);
    • Conclusions.
  • Challenges
  • US Regulatory Crackdown
    • Impact of US Enforcement Actions on Swiss-based VASPs;
    • Civil enforcement actions;
    • Criminal enforcement actions;
    • USD Clearing.
  • MiCA
    • Impact of MiCA on Swiss-based VASPs;
    • Brief overview of MiCA;
    • Market access/Liechtenstein.
  • Conclusions and discussions

This webinar is essential viewing for inhouse counsel, GCs and executives. We look forward to welcoming you along.

