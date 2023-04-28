ARTICLE

Join us for our first Dennemeyer Tech Time, a new webinar series from Dennemeyer Innovation where we take an in-depth look at disruptive technologies and discuss their impact on the ever-evolving IP industry.

ChatGPT is all around. In the first session, we will not only explore ChatGPT and other models such as Bard, Llama and Alpaca, but also discuss practical use cases in the patent industry in detail.

ChatGPT, BARD and others are revolutionary, large-scale language models that push the boundaries of artificial intelligence. Developed through Deep Learning and extensive training on multiple datasets, these linguistic marvels have the uncanny ability to generate contextually relevant, creative, and coherent responses. As they continue to evolve, they will redefine human-AI interaction and spark a renaissance in communication, research, and artistic expression.

During the webinar, we will explore the various ways these models can be used in the patent industry, including patent drafting and analysis, legal document review, and automated question answering. Our panel of experts will also discuss the benefits of using these models, such as increased accuracy, efficiency, and cost savings.

We're thrilled to bring together a panel of industry experts who will share their experiences and insights on how these models have transformed their work.

This webinar is a must-attend for anyone working in intellectual property who is interested in the latest developments in natural language processing and how they can be applied to their work.

Stay tuned for the next 4 sessions of Dennemeyer Tech Time, where we will continue to explore how these AI technologies will change the work of trademark attorneys, discuss ownership & copyright issues, and the economic impact on the job market.

