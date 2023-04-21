ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Malta has established itself as a favorable location for fintech firms. Due to its open regulatory framework, it has become a thriving industry, with a number of innovative companies operating in the e-money and payment services field. This expanding industry brings with it a plethora of possibilities, challenges, regulatory and security advancements, and trends.



This event brings together key players in the fintech sector to discuss how Malta can provide a competitive environment for fintech companies, especially when addressing the challenges that may arise when dealing with regulatory changes. It will identify emerging trends in the market, and the risks and opportunities associated with the fintech innovation.



This session will cover:

1. Regulatory environment

2. Challenges

3. Vision for the future

4. The role of blockchain / smart contracts within the payment services industry

5. Regulatory Developments

Dr. Andrew J. Zammit will moderate this session

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.