Malta has established itself as a favorable location for fintech
firms. Due to its open regulatory framework, it has become a
thriving industry, with a number of innovative companies operating
in the e-money and payment services field. This expanding industry
brings with it a plethora of possibilities, challenges, regulatory
and security advancements, and trends.
This event brings together key players in the fintech sector to discuss how Malta can provide a competitive environment for fintech companies, especially when addressing the challenges that may arise when dealing with regulatory changes. It will identify emerging trends in the market, and the risks and opportunities associated with the fintech innovation.
This session will cover:
1. Regulatory environment
2. Challenges
3. Vision for the future
4. The role of blockchain / smart contracts within the payment services industry
5. Regulatory Developments
Dr. Andrew J. Zammit will moderate this session
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.