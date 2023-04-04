Overview

Rouse Consultancy were approached to lead the process of evaluating and shortlisting future business growth opportunities achieved by defining and evaluating the current market factors including control strategies and in vital combination with competitor analysis resulting in actionable strategies for future focus in terms of growth through collaborations, sales strategies and R&D. The innovation was an engine lubrication technology with the potential to reduce the production of more than 200,000 road tankers of virgin oil from being produced, every year. The revolutionary technology is fuel agnostic and the aim is of course to create a new standard for commercial and private vehicles globally.

The client was at a point where opportunities in the market arose fast as a result of the great success the innovation received. It was of vital importance to make long term strategic decisions by finding the best growth opportunities for the new technology. Great success is of course beneficial, but growing at the pace of a demanding market whilst still keeping integral parts of the business in check is, often, a challenge.

Our approach

The opportunities for growth were many, as a result of the significant interest in the innovation and increasing market demand, and the client needed a consolidated report on the opportunities and subsequently an analysis of the same, as well as a tangible recommendation based on facts and evidence. Over a number of weeks, the Rouse team worked closely together with the client analysing the technology and market factors. This resulted in an understanding of the underlying know-how, and an understanding of its potential in relation to a number of relevant industry & product verticals.

Furthermore, the Rouse team conducted an analysis of active companies with capabilities in the following verticals:

Technology fit with the companies' products, and

Strategic collaboration approach of the companies, to determine their readiness and familiarity with open innovation initiatives, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

Value created

Rouse's methodology and process in identifying the client's complete innovation and value chain, helped the client realise the scope of the innovation and how growth best could be achieved. The analysis also showed how the assets were being controlled. This opened up for new promising application areas for growth.

It also resulted in an understanding of the client's external environment and routes to collaboration with potential partners that had a good technology fit and also demonstrated the capability to collaborate around R&D. The delivery and outcome of the project was crucial for the client in moving forward with the growth strategies for the technology.

In particular, it gave the business management a tangible foundation from which they could visualise the real value of the technology and business capabilities, both here and now and in the future, to investors and collaborators.

