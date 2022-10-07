ARTICLE

Mauritius: Global Innovation Index 2022: Mauritius Maintains Its Position As A Leading Magnet For Innovation In Africa & Is Ranked As The 45th Most Innovative Economy Globally

Mauritius has retained its first position as a leading magnet for Innovation in Africa in the 2022 Global Innovation Index (“GII”) published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation on 29 September 2022. Mauritius has also gained 7 places vis a vis the previous ranking and is now ranked as the 45th most innovative economy globally as per the GII.

The GII provides an evaluation of the performance of 132 global economies across seven criteria, Institution, Human capital and research, infrastructure, Market sophistication, Business sophistication, Knowledge and technology outputs and Creative outputs.

Mauritius has also been ranked first globally in the GII for Venture Capital deals, which showcases the strong position of the Mauritius IFC on the international market.

Read more about the ranking of Mauritius in the official communiqué issued by the EDB HERE.

You may access the full Global Innovation Index report HERE.

