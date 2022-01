ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Worldwide

Cryptocurrency Bill 2021: The Road Ahead Lumiere Law Partners The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is a bill being introduced to the Lok Sabha.

Non-Fungible Tokens — Laws And Regulations In India Agama Law Associates Non-Fungible Tokens or NFT's are a part of the multi-billion-dollar industry that seems to be growing steadily. NFT's have been around in the market for a few years now but have been introduced...

Metaverse: Indian Law & An Intricate Controversial Universe Vaish Associates Advocates Pre-covid, thinking for a metaverse could have been considered out of the box but nowadays where meetings, convocations, functions, classrooms, and other activities have gone online, reaching out ...

Fintech Law Advisory – Report Of The Working Group On Digital Lending Kochhar & Co. The latest era of the fintech revolution in India has seen a spurt of digital lending apps enter the market and offer easy access to affordable credit facilities to consumers

Christmas Crypto Round-up Ikigai Law As the year ends and the holiday cheer begins, we bring a round-up of the discussion this year around crypto regulation in India.