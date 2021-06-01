Earlier this month, our Management Consultancy team held a webinar to connect innovation professionals with their commercial counterparts. You can still register to access the recording.

Innovation drives growth and generates competitive advantages. To exploit and control these advantages, senior management, R&D, and patent teams must work together. Highly specialized IP professionals can struggle to get the attention and buy-in from management they need to work effectively, but they must understand that no one else will solve this problem for them.

In addition, ensuring competitive advantages are identified and handled effectively by the organisation requires a common framework to model and communicate value and innovation. Senior management will not take the time to appreciate this, so it is up to IP professionals to become proficient in communicating and demonstrating how their work adds value. Understanding the link between the control achieved through IP instruments, and value, as perceived by management is vital.

In our webinar, Thomas Randes and Erik Oskarsson of Rouse Consultancy spoke to both sides of the innovation relationship by identifying, modelling, and valuing competitive advantages throughout organisations.

