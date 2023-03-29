ARTICLE

Join us to hear a Luxembourg tax and transfer pricing update for 2023, presented by ATOZ's Tax Partner & Head of Transfer Pricing, Oliver R. Hoor, and Managing Partner, Keith O'Donnell.

This webinar will provide you with an overview of recent Luxembourg tax law changes, relevant jurisprudence of the Luxembourg Courts and the CJEU as well as current developments at EU level.

Agenda

- Recent tax law changes (reverse hybrid mismatch rule, interest limitation rules, DAC6, etc)

- Luxembourg case law (Account 115, Classification of IFLs, etc)

- Case Law of the Court of Justice of the European Union (Fiat, DAC6, etc)

- Current initiatives of the EU Commission (ATAD 3, BEFIT, DEBRA, Pillar One/DAC 7, Pillar Two/EU GloBE rules, DAC8, SAFE)

