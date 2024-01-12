Worldwide:
The 2023 Protocol To The Luxembourg/Germany Double Tax Treaty Ratified By The Luxembourg Parliament
Yesterday, the Luxembourg Parliament passed
the law ratifying the protocol (the
"2023 Protocol") to the
Germany - Luxembourg double tax treaty signed on 6
July 2023. The 2023 Protocol introduces both
amendments to the DTT and amendments to the
protocol to the DTT also signed in 2012 currently in force.
Read the full implications in this Alert, put
together by Tax Partner, Christina Leomy-Voigt.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
