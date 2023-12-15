ARTICLE

European Union: The New UK-Luxembourg Double Tax Treaty Applicable As From 2024

On 8 December 2023, it was officially announced that the new double tax treaty concluded between Luxembourg and the UK, approved by the Law of 18 September 2023 entered into force on 22 November 2023 in respect of both contracting parties. This means that both countries have finally exchanged their instrument of ratification.

