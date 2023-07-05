On 7 June 2022, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom signed a new double tax treaty ("Treaty"). The treaty is a general modernisation of the treaty signed in 1967, to take account of Brexit and changes to international tax standards as a result of the OECD's work on base erosion and profit shifting ("BEPS").

A draft bill to approve the Treaty was tabled on 24 February 2023 with the first provisions of the Treaty coming into force on 1 January 2024.

