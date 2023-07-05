European Union:
What Do You Need To Know About The New Tax Treaty Between Belgium And The Netherlands?
05 July 2023
Loyens & Loeff
On 21 June 2023, Belgium and the Netherlands signed the
long-awaited new tax treaty. The new tax treaty ("the new
Treaty") may impact individuals and companies with activities
in Belgium and the Netherlands.
It will take some time before the new Treaty enters into force,
as the ratification procedure in both countries still needs to be
completed first. It is expected that the new treaty will enter into
force on 1 January 2025 at the earliest. Until then, the current
tax treaty ("the current Treaty") will continue to
apply.
In the meantime, it is good to consider what changes the new
treaty will bring to your tax position. Read our article in Dutch
for more information.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
