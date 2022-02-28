In this February edition, you will learn about the following hot topics:
- News and Future Regulatory Developments in the Funds Industry
- The Luxembourg Double Tax Treaties Network
- Application of ESMA's Guidelines on Marketing Communications for AIFs and UCITS from 2 February 2022
- Extension of Exceptional COVID Measures for the Holding of Shareholders' and Management Body Meetings Until 31 December 2022
