Holding Regimes In A New Era - 2024 Edition

We are pleased to present you the 2024 edition of the Loyens & Loeff publication Holding Regimes in a New Era – Comparison of Tax and Non-Tax Aspects of Selected Countries.

This publication provides a comprehensive overview of the most relevant tax aspects and certain non-tax aspects of 8 jurisdictions (Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom).

In this edition, we included a new chapter on the OECD Pillar Two rules and the attention points under Pillar Two when choosing your holding jurisdiction.

The information contained in this publication is based on the applicable laws in effect as per January 1, 2024, unless otherwise mentioned.

Holding Regimes in a New Era 2024

