ARTICLE
28 June 2024

Strengthened Cooperation Between Luxembourg Tax Agencies

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas, including Investment Management, Private Equity, Banking and Corporate Law.

Explore
The ACD and the AEDT have signed a memorandum containing instructions for implementing the amended law of 19 December 2008 on inter-administrative and judicial cooperation...
Luxembourg Tax
Photo of Alain Goebel
Photo of Thierry Lesage
Photo of Vincent Mahler
Photo of Stéphanie Maschiella
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Starting on 24 June 2024, the direct tax authorities (ACD) and the indirect tax authorities (AEDT) have enhanced their cooperation, marking a significant step forward in tackling tax fraud and increasing tax revenues.

The ACD and the AEDT have signed a memorandum containing instructions for implementing the amended law of 19 December 2008 on inter-administrative and judicial cooperation, as well as strengthening the capabilities of the tax authorities.

The 5 key features of this closer cooperation between the ACD and the AEDT are:

  • Improved communication between tax offices: tax office interactions will now involve not only heads but also their deputies.
  • Mandatory spontaneous communication above certain tax correction thresholds: the thresholds will be adjusted if needed, based on practical experience.
  • Spontaneous exchange of tax refund information: this will be done digitally to enable the other tax agency to issue third-party demands (sommation à tiers détenteur).
  • Simultaneous audits in cooperation with tax offices: centrally coordinated simultaneous audits will continue and all tax departments within tax offices will now be able to participate (beyond the current involvement of the ACD's Review department (Service de révision) and the AEDT's Anti-Fraud department).
  • Regular assessment of cooperation: the two tax agencies will regularly review the outcomes of their cooperation, using feedback for continuous improvement.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to enhancing both tax compliance and the efficiency of tax administration through strengthened inter-agency collaboration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alain Goebel
Alain Goebel
Photo of Thierry Lesage
Thierry Lesage
Photo of Vincent Mahler
Vincent Mahler
Photo of Stéphanie Maschiella
Stéphanie Maschiella
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More