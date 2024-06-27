In an effort to expedite tax debt collection and enhance efficiency, the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) has implemented a new automated system to replace the manual tax debt data collection system. Additionally, due to the continuous monitoring of the performance of executive units in this regard, and in light of the observed differences and variations in the criteria used to classify tax debts (what can be collected versus what is difficult to collect), the Authority has implemented a two-category classification system to improve debt recovery strategies.

Automated System for Improved Efficiency

The ETA's automated system contributes to streamlining the data collection process by providing a central platform for managing tax debt information. This transition from manual operations eliminates data entry errors and inconsistencies, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of debt records.

Debt Classification for Targeted Collection

The two-category debt classification system categorizes outstanding tax liabilities based on collection probability:

Category 1: Easily Collectable Debts:

This category includes undisputed tax liabilities due from:

Tax returns

Direct agreements between taxpayers and the Tax Authority

Agreements before internal committees of the Tax Authority

Appeal Committee decisions not appealed before the judiciary

Approved recommendations issued by tax dispute settlement committees

Settlement agreements in tax evasion cases

Judicial decisions not appealed before the Court of Appeal

Category 2: Difficult-to-Collect Debts:

This category includes disputed tax liabilities due from:

Appeal Committee decisions appealed by taxpayers before the judiciary

Judicial decisions appealed before a higher court

Taxes due for which requests have been submitted to the final assessment review committees

In Addition, This Category Also Includes:

Debts resulting from assessment cases without appeal

Late payment penalties and financial penalties

Debts for which requests for cancellation have been submitted but not yet decided upon

Debts that meet the conditions for automatic cancellation and actual measures have begun to be taken

Debts due from cases of bankruptcy – liquidation – departure – final stoppage

Debts due from shell companies

Benefits of Debt Classification

The ETA's two-category classification system allows for:

Developing effective debt collection plans, prioritizing easily collectable debts

Enhancing total tax revenues by maximizing debt recovery

Improving the quality of public services through more effective resource allocation

Additional Points to Consider

The ETA's automated system and debt classification system are part of a broader modernization program aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of tax administration

Effective implementation of these initiatives is crucial to ensure tax collection

Conclusion

The debt classification initiative adopted by the ETA represents a significant step towards streamlining tax collection processes, enhancing government revenues, and promoting more efficient and taxpayer-focused tax administration. This initiative aligns with the Egyptian government's broader efforts to modernize tax administration and promote economic growth.

