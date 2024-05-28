ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Welcome Modifications Of The Minimum NWT And The Participation Exemption For Dividends And Clarifications On The Partial Liquidation In Case Of The Redemption Of Classes Of Shares

ATOZ

Contributor

On 24 May, the Luxembourg parliament published a draft law, approved by the government on Wednesday, which amends the minimum net wealth tax rules...
Luxembourg Tax
On 24 May, the Luxembourg parliament published a draft law, approved by the government on Wednesday, which amends the minimum net wealth tax rules as well as the participation exemption and the Luxembourg rules on partial liquidations.

This draft law notably provides welcome flexibility in introducing an optionality for some tax exemptions, as well as welcome legal clarifications following the recent Luxembourg case law on the constitutionality of the minimum net wealth tax and on the redemption of classes of shares.

To view the full article, click here.

