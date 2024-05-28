On 24 May, the Luxembourg parliament published a draft law, approved by the government on Wednesday, which amends the minimum net wealth tax rules as well as the participation exemption and the Luxembourg rules on partial liquidations.

This draft law notably provides welcome flexibility in introducing an optionality for some tax exemptions, as well as welcome legal clarifications following the recent Luxembourg case law on the constitutionality of the minimum net wealth tax and on the redemption of classes of shares.

