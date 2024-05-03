Netherlands:
Draft Bill To Adapt Dutch Business Succession Tax Facilities Offered For Consultation
03 May 2024
Loyens & Loeff
On 19 April 2024 the draft bill 'Amendments to the Business
Succession Facilities 2025' (the draft bill) was published in
the Netherlands. The draft bill aims to enhance the effectiveness
of the Business Succession Facilities and minimize unintended
misuse. However, the draft bill seems to go much further, also
potentially impacting legitimate business successions. This
threatens the continuity of family businesses.
Interested parties can provide their input on the draft bill until
19 May 2024. A definitive bill is expected to follow when the Dutch
Tax Plan 2025 is presented on Budget Day 2024.
Read the full article in Dutch.
