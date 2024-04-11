As of 2023, the Azerbaijani Tax Code defines jurisdictions with preferential taxation as:

those with the tax rate at 75 percent and lower (as opposed to at least twice lower previously) of the rate applicable under the Code:

those not exchanging with the Republic information according to the relevant standards under international agreements' and/or

those with law protecting confidentiality of information of companies enabled to preserve secrecy of their financial data or beneficiary of property or income (profits).

On 18 March 2023, the President of the Republic issued Decree No. 2070 updating the list of jurisdictions with preferential taxation. The Decree amends the original list approved by Presidential Decree No. 1505 of 11 July 2017. Earlier, in 2019, the list was amended by Presidential Decree No. 724 of 11 June. The 2023 Decree list is the broadest of all three, listing 47 jurisdictions, most retained from the original or amended lists and others either reinstated from the original list or newly added.

Originally published April 2023.

