On 7 March 2024, the British Virgin Islands was removed from France's blacklist of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, as announced in an official statement by BVI Premier Dr Natalio D Wheatley.

Premier Wheatley highlighted the government's efforts, including legislative and regulatory reforms, leading to this removal. This success underscores the BVI's appeal to businesses and investors seeking a stable, well-regulated environment.

Premier Wheatley also reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining robust tax frameworks, collaborating with international partners, and fostering a business-friendly environment while promoting transparency and cooperation.

The official press release can be found here.

