On 5 March 2024, the BVI International Tax Authority (ITA) issued a notice regarding the BVI FARs payment portal, addressing concerns and inquiries raised by users.
Despite initial plans to launch the payment component in January 2024, unforeseen circumstances have led to a delay in its deployment. During this period, users are urged to continue fulfilling their filing obligations as usual and to disregard any payment notifications until further notice.
Once the payment portal is live, the ITA will provide a comprehensive user guide detailing the payment process.
The ITA's press release can be found here.
